Richard “Rick” Klukken, age 66 of Osakis, peacefully passed into heaven early Saturday, February 27, 2021 at home and surrounded by his family. Rick left this life dedicated to the Lord and to those he loved. He was born in Long Prairie, MN on March 24, 1954 to devoted parents, Philip and Irene (Larson) Klukken. He grew up with his sister and two brothers on the family farm in Little Sauk Township. After graduating from Osakis High School with the Class of 1972, Rick attended Fergus Falls Community College and then transferred to the University of Minnesota to complete his degree in Psychology, with minors in Chemistry and Scandinavian studies. After graduating, he started working in the Psychiatric Unit at the University Hospital, where he met an energetic nurse who strategically scheduled them to work together. On April 21, 1979, his life began a beautiful new adventure with his marriage to Juanita Jaessing in Minneapolis, MN. They were blessed with two sons, John Ashley and Andrew. Rick and Juanita moved to Osakis in 1986 when he and his brother, Ron became the next generation to manage the Gordon Hartford Insurance Company which had been previously managed by his father. In 1999 an opportunity arose to become the Minnesota Loss Control Field Underwriter for North Star Insurance Company in Marshall, MN. Rick later transitioned into management positions, first in their Commercial Department and then into the Department of Farm Underwriting. In 2005, Rick and Juanita left their Osakis home and moved to Marshall. On March 4th of 2010, Rick had a seizure on the way to work, causing him to go off the road and nearly crash his vehicle. Later that day, he was diagnosed with a malignant and inoperable brain tumor. Rick went through chemo and radiation, and by God’s hand, was spared his life for another 10+ years. Rick’s story of God’s grace and mercy was a testament to how God can use difficult circumstances to impact people around us. He shared his story in churches, business meetings, Christan communities, and everyone around him. In June of 2019, Rick and Juanita both retired from their positions in Marshall and moved back to Rick’s childhood home in rural Osakis. That summer, Rick started to experience familiar signs of tumor growth and a similar brain tumor was found in September. This time, in addition to chemo and radiation, Rick underwent a procedure to diminish the tumor with a laser. The side effects of this operation took away his ability to use the left side of his body. The effects of the tumor, seizures, and medications brought Rick through 16 months of health complications and decline. Rick was passionate about music and connecting with people through music. As a life-long member of Elim Church, Rick was singing hymns and songs with loved ones from childhood on. Though he loved classical music, his favorite musician was his wife Juanita, a pianist. Rick, along with a few friends, revived the Gordon Mens’ Chorus and directed it for over 30 years with Juanita’s accompaniment. For years, many joyful hours were spent together planning, rehearsing, performing, and of course ...eating “a little lunch”! This community of singers brought men of all generations together from all corners of the community, forming life-long friendships and sharing the gospel with many communities. Rick’s interests throughout his life included traveling, gardening, woodworking, art, restoring old tractors, and house projects with his son. He loved nature, working on outdoor projects, long walks with Juanita and summer bonfires with friends. Spending time with his granddaughter Synnova, playing peek-a-boo or reading books was a great source of joy in his life. Rick lived a life based on faith, family, and integrity. His examples of service and kindness will live on in the memories of many. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 41 years, Juanita Klukken; a son and daughter-in-law, John Ashley and Jenny (Sorlie) Klukken of Richfield; granddaughter, Synnova; siblings, Dr. Gary (Marlene) Klukken of Loudon, TN, Cheryl (Lauren) Kennison of Osakis, and Ronald (Linda) Klukken of Osakis; several nieces and nephews, and many, many cousins. Ready to welcome him are his parents and infant son, Andrew Klukken. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Elim Lutheran Church in rural Osakis with Rev. Lindell Quam officiating. Music will be performed by his family and also soloists, Jamie Larson, Jenny Klukken and Ellie (Sorlie) Holmquist, and Almando and Cassie Jean Louis. Interment is in the church cemetery with casketbearers being John Ashley Klukken, Kyle Philip Klukken, Ben Brauneck, Gideon Brauneck, Brandon DeWeerd, Jesse Erickson, Gilles Mbo, Joshua McRae. Roy-Hetland Funeral Home of Osakis, MN was honored to help with his arrangements. MEMORIALS PREFERED TO: Jesus Film Project - specifically for NewLifeBox Kits (A ministry of Campus Crusade for Christ CRU), 100 Lake Hart Dr., Orlando, FL 32832-0100. Donate online at: www.jesusfilm.org.
