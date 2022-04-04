Richard "Rich" A. Dickhaus, 90

Richard A. "Rich" Dickhaus, age 90 of Melrose, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 7 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Inurnment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Freeport.
Richard Alois Dickhaus was born September 14, 1931 in Melrose, Minnesota to Joseph and Mary (Herzog) Dickhaus. He was united in marriage to Patricia Becker on September 9, 1958 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. Rich farmed northeast of Melrose his entire life. He was a member of the Albany Sportsman's Club for many years and served on the board for six years. He and Pat also managed the clubhouse. Rich enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Pat Dickhaus of Melrose; children, Catherine (Dennis) Dodds of Lake Lillian, Daniel Dickhaus of Melrose, Allan Dickhaus of Milaca, Kevin Dickhaus of Melrose, Ronald (Katrina) Dickhaus of Albany, and Keith (Jody) Dickhaus of Cold Spring; six grandchildren, Emily, Adam, Laura, Chris, Elizabeth, and Rayna; great-granddaughter, Hallie, and one on the way; and brother-in-law, Leo Kantor of Otsego.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Dickhaus; and sisters, Betty Kantor, Erma Poepping, Rita Massman, and Lorraine Borgerding.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
