Richard Powers, 76

Richard (Rick) Edwin Powers, 76, of Grey Eagle passed away of natural causes on August 30, 2020 at Getty Street Assisted Living in Sauk Centre MN. Rick was born on February 16, 1944 in Chelsea Massachusetts to Ed and Betty (Bromberg) Powers while Ed was stationed there during service in the Navy. The family returned to Minneapolis where Rick was raised. He always enjoyed time at the family cabin on Big Birch Lake with family and friends. Rick married Carole Suchla in Minneapolis and together they had two children, David and Karen. Rick and Carole later divorced. Rick enjoyed spending time on Big Birch, driving fast boats and snowmobiles and the thrill of running in the Winnipeg 500 Snowmobile Race. In more recent years he found joy and comfort in his affiliation with the members and faith of the Sauk Centre Jehovah’s Witnesses. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and first wife, Carole. He is survived by his children, David Powers and Karen Stremick, grandchildren Justin (Becka) Powers and Maddux Stremick, brother Robert (Kathleen) Powers and sister, Sherry (Wayne) Kutter, his second wife, Shirley Thompson (divorced), lifelong family friends Peggy Neibling and Betty Brooking, as well as a niece and nephews. A Zoom memorial service will be held by the Sauk Centre Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Saturday September 12th, 10:00AM. To join in the service use Zoom ID 838 6699 4060 Password 1914
