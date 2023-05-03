Richard Frank Mareck, 78

Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Richard Frank Mareck, age 78, of Albany, MN will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11 AM at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Albany, MN. Visitation will be held in the church gathering space prior to the Mass from 9-11 AM. Entombment immediately following the Mass will be at the parish cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the church.

Richard passed away peacefully on April 28, 2023, at Therapy Suites, in Sartell, MN surrounded by family and loved ones.

