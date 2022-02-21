Richard "Dick" F. Imdieke, 78

Richard F. "Dick" Imdieke, age 78 of Meire Grove, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at his home at Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich, Minnesota.
A memorial celebration will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Inurnment will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Meire Grove.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Melrose.
Richard Frank (Dick) Imdieke was born May 12, 1943 in Meire Grove, Minnesota to John and Fredericka (Macke) Imdieke. Dick was a farmer on his family's legacy acreage. The outdoors was Dick's favorite place where he enjoyed Minnesota's four seasons while working, chopping wood and gardening. He liked to bake fruit pies. Dick also was a proud Godfather.
Dick moved to Tree of Life Assisted Living home in 2019. He took special pride in the garden he tended there and the fresh vegetables it produced for meals. He enjoyed social time with his friends, artistic crafts and assembling wood models.
Survivors include his sisters and brothers, Irene Mergen of Waite Park, Fred (Margaret) Imdieke of Melrose, Sister Alice Imdieke, O.S.B. of St. Joseph, Doris Ethen of St. Cloud, and Aloysius (Sandra) Imdieke of Meire Grove; sister-in-law, Margaret Breitbach of Elrosa; and 30 nieces and nephews including godchildren Mary Schmitz and Rick Mergen.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Agnes Imdieke, Mildred Gans, Celine Caspers; brother, John Imdieke; brothers-in-law, Roger Gans, Alcuin Caspers, George Mergen, Ronald Schwinghammer, Al Ethen; and nephew, Paul Mergen.
Special thank you to the Tree of Life staff, residents, and volunteers who made a wonderful home for Dick.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.