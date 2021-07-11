Richard Decker

Richard passed away on June 30, 2020, but we were unable to have services at that time due to covid. We will be having funeral services for Richard Decker on July 17, 2021. Please come and show your respect for a husband, brother, father, and son that is truly missed. We will have open visitation at Shepard of the Pines, in Rice, MN, at 1 p.m. and funeral services at 2 p.m. There will be full military honors given after the church services. A private dinner will follow at the Foseid cabin in Long Prairie, MN.

