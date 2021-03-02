Richard Boeckermann, 35

Richard A. “Rich” Boeckermann, age 35 of Mission Viejo, California and formerly of Freeport, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in St. Francis near Freeport, Minnesota. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate with Rev. David Grundman concelebrating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Richard Anthony Boeckermann was born April 17, 1985 in Albany, Minnesota to Gerald and Mary Jane (Hartung) Boeckermann. He graduated from Upsala High School in 2003 and continued his education at St. Cloud State University in business management. During his high school years, he worked at Lange’s Oil and Ackies Pioneer Inn. During his college years and after, Rich worked at TGI Friday’s and Target. Rich moved to California and met Cem Akdag and were united in marriage on August 23, 2019 in Ventura, California. While in California, he worked at Kona Coffee, Blizzard Entertainment, and Hub International. Rich enjoyed playing golf, swimming, walking on the beach, hiking, cooking, painting, and most of all, spending time with his family. Survivors include his spouse, Cem Akdag of Mission Viejo, California; parents, Gerry and Mary Jane Boeckermann of Freeport; sisters and brother, Julie Lange (Dale Austin) of Albany, Sue (Jason) Rademacher of Melrose, Russ (Gina) Boeckermann of Albany, and Jen (Ross) Rademacher of Melrose; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends. Rich was preceded in death by his grandparents, Anthony and Edna Boeckermann and Anthony and Ann Marie Hartung; Godson and nephew, Brady Rademacher; and Godfather, Kenny Hartung. Serving as casket bearers will be Austin, Alex, Tate, and Drew Lange, Tyler Rademacher, Anthony and Hunter Boeckermann, and Callan Rademacher. Cross bearer will be Annali Rademacher and scripture bearer will be Ashley Rademacher. Lector will be Maggie Boeckermann. Gift bearers will be his siblings, Julie, Sue, Russ, and Jennifer. Eucharistic Minister will be Lillian Arnzen and Darlene Engelmeyer. The eulogy will be read by Jodi Maus. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
