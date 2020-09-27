Richard (Dicky) Raymond Barchenger died unexpectedly in St. Cloud, Minnesota on February 15, 2020. Graveside burial was held September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre. Richard was born on October 15, 1948 in Glenwood, Minnesota to Raymond and Velma (Quade) Barchenger. He was an only child. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School. Survivors include three aunts and numerous cousins. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Velma.

