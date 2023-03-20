Renee Muehlenhardt, 62

Renee F. Muehlenhardt, age 62 of West Union, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Galeon Nursing Home in Osakis, Minnesota.
A Celebration of Life was held from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at the Osakis VFW. A prayer service began at 2 p.m. with Mike Buffington officiating.
Renee Frances Muehlenhardt was born October 15, 1960, in Baudette, Minnesota to Irvin and Frances (Belanger) Davidson. She graduated from Lake of the Woods High School in 1979 and continued to get her LPN from Rainy River Community College in May of 1992. Renee worked at Pioneer Nursing Home in Baudette, now known as Lake Wood Care Center for 27 years. Renee met the love of her life, Troy, in 2003 while he drove her around as a designated driver. Renee moved to West Union in 2005 and soon they both decided they liked each other and on November 3, 2006, they were married in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was small intimate ceremony with just the two of them.
In 2005, she began working at CentraCare in Melrose for many years and then spent the rest of her nursing career at the Galeon where she retired in 2022 with a total of 45 years in the nursing field.
They enjoyed many adventures together, traveling, playing Bingo, casino trips, going to concerts especially We Fest, taking motorcycle rides, and road trips in Renee's Mustang convertible. Renee also enjoyed cross stitching, crocheting, mowing the lawn, hunting, and fishing on Red Lake; walleye was her favorite food.
Survivors include her husband, Troy Muehlenhardt of West Union; brothers, Donnie, Ronnie, Tom, Tim, Herbie, and Daryl Davidson; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Renee was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Frances Davidson; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Irene Davidson; brother, David Davidson; niece, Trudy; and great niece, Baleigh Rose.
A special thank you to Troy and Renee's good friends, Jim and Anne Nathe for all the love and support they gave throughout the years. A big thank you to the Galeon staff and CentraCare Hospice, especially Kayla, for the compassionate care they gave Renee throughout her journey.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
