Renee Muehlenhardt, 62

Renee F. Muehlenhardt, age 62 of West Union, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the Galeon Nursing Home in Osakis, Minnesota.

A Celebration of Life was held from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at the Osakis VFW. A prayer service began at 2 p.m. with Mike Buffington officiating.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.