Rebecca "Becky" Wittkop, 42

Rebecca Janet "Becky" Wittkop, age 42 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Monday, November 7, 2022 at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 14 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 13 at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church in St. Anthony. Parish prayers will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Patton-Schad.
Born in Albany, Minnesota on June 7, 1980 to Robert and Suzanne (Gerads) Wittkop, Becky Wittkop was a 1998 graduate of Albany High School. After completing an administrative program at St. Cloud Technical College, Becky worked at Merrill Corporation in St. Cloud. She later went to work for Wal-Mart in Sauk Centre where she pursued her interest in healthcare and became a Certified Pharmacy Technician. In addition to being an avid sports fan, Becky enjoyed going to concerts and spending time at the lake with friends. Her annual trip to Nevada with her best friend was the much-anticipated highlight of every year. Becky is fondly remembered for her gentle nature marked by kind words and generous spirit towards everyone. She lived her Catholic faith through service as a church lector at her parish in St. Anthony.
The treasured youngest child of her family is survived by her parents Bob and Sue Wittkop of Albany; brother Brian of Altoona, Wisc.; sister Sharon (Mitch) Dorr of Jordan, Minn.; brother Scott of Albany; sister Brenda (Todd) Frieler of Sartell, Minn.; sister Bonnie (Izaak) Jordan of Weehawken, New Jersey; eight nieces and nephews; and many loving relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
