Rebecca "Becky" (Quistorff) Swiggum

With her big, beautiful brown eyes, Rebecca “Becky” Ann began charming her family the minute she was born. She was welcomed into the family on June 22, 1988 by her parents, Jim and Lori (Roy) Quistorff and big brother, Billy. When her younger sister, Jacque was born, she became the dynamic ‘not to be forgotten’ middle child. Growing up in Osakis, Becky first attended St. Agnes Parochial School where she enjoyed the opportunity to be front and center in concerts, pageants, and school performances. While at Osakis High School, Becky showed her talents as a three-sport athlete, being active in multiple student activities and as an honor roll student. She graduated with the Class of 2006. Becky attended Minnesota State University Moorhead and later enrolled at the Mayo School of Health Sciences, completing their Radiography program. On June 14, 2014, Becky married Charles Swiggum in Osakis, MN and became the proud mother of a son she named Jameson. At the peak of her career, Becky was managing the Imaging Department at Tri-State Brain and Spine Clinic in Alexandria, both getting it accredited and writing the company’s Mission Statement. Becky had a confidence that put people at ease and a braveness that went unmatched. She loved fishing and was famous for her award-winning Chicken Wild Rice soup. She thrived during competitive sports and board games and was a huge football fan and supporter. Movies were another favorite past time. Hours were spent with Jameson by her side watching many Disney classics, but she was also an expert on all movie genres and able to recite ‘catch phrases’ like no one else. She was especially proficient at bantering them back and forth with her brother. Becky and her mom both had a love for music, finding joy and comfort in a well performed song. Spending time with family and continuing holiday and summer celebrations at the family cabin were a must. We will miss her show-stopping smile and infectious laughter, which was quick to burst into the famous family snort. She will be remembered as being the talkative and funny life of the party. In keeping with Becky’s loving and generous spirit, it was her decision to be an organ donor so that others may live. The family suggests charitable donations be given to LifeSource, 2550 University Ave. W., St. Paul, MN in her honor. Left to cherish her memory are her husband and son, Charlie and Jameson Swiggum of Sauk Rapids; her parents, Jim and Lori Quistorff of Osakis; brother, Bill and Abby Quistorff of Long Prairie; sister, Jacque and Andy Burnes of Rochester; her precious nephews, Smash and Stone Quistorff; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Becky is preceded in death by a brother, Samuel Quistorff and her grandparents, Wilson “Bill” and Mary Roy and Orville and Thelma Quistorff. Funeral services are Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Osakis with Fr. Greg Paffel officiating. Musicians are Laurie Youngers and Erin Takle. Interment is at the Calvary Cemetery with Fr. David Petron. Pall bearers are Billy Quistorff, Andy Burnes, Pat Swiggum, Ben Geones, Drew Wright and Jake Lindsey. Arrangements by Roy-Hetland Funeral Home, Osakis, MN 56360.
