Raymond "Ray" Sunderman, 90

Raymond G. "Ray" Sunderman, age 90 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 10 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Tim Wenzel officiating and Rev. Jim Maderak concelebrating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.