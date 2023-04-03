Raymond "Ray" Sunderman, 90

Raymond G. "Ray" Sunderman, age 90 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 10 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Tim Wenzel officiating and Rev. Jim Maderak concelebrating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Raymond Gerhard Sunderman was born February 5, 1933 near Grey Eagle, Minnesota to Leo and Clara (Pluth) Sunderman. He graduated from Grey Eagle High School in 1951 and worked for Peschel Hardware after graduation. He was united in marriage to Irene Ruhland on July 6, 1959 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Ray worked for Standard Oil from 1955 through 1964 and then worked at Vigortone Pre-Mixes and Ration Maker Pre-Mixes until his retirement in 1996. After retirement, Ray worked part-time at Centre Rental in Sauk Centre.
He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and the Knights of Columbus. Ray had the gift to gab and enjoyed visiting with family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Irene Sunderman of Sauk Centre; children, Debra (Gene) Fondow of Mosinee, Wisconsin, Barbra (Todd) Gapinski of Sauk Centre, and Robert Sunderman of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Abby and Bella Fondow, and Zach, Josh, and Lynsie Gapinski; and sisters-in-law, Barbara Sunderman of Woodbury and Alice Sunderman of Grey Eagle.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Evelyn Gartner; brothers, Ronald and Richard Sunderman; and brothers-in-law, Norb Gartner, Ray and Harold Ruhland.
Ray was a friendly man and will truly be missed by all who knew him.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.