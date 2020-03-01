Raymond Pohlmann, 92

Raymond J. “Ray” Pohlmann, age 92 of Grey Eagle, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the CentraCare Melrose Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 24 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Ronald Dockendorf officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church in Grey Eagle. Raymond Joseph Pohlmann was born February 13, 1928 in St. Martin, Minnesota to Herman and Gertrude (Toenies) Pohlmann. On April 18, 1950 he was united in marriage to Mildred “Millie” Gerads at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. Ray purchased the farm northwest of Grey Eagle in 1958. At one time, he worked at Franklin in St. Cloud. Ray drove bus for 30 years, retiring at age 80. In 1982, the couple moved off the farm to a house on Swan Lake, north of Grey Eagle. Two years ago, Ray and Millie moved to the Village View Apartments in Grey Eagle. He was a member and trustee of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Grey Eagle – Burtrum Lions Club, and was on the AMPI Board. Ray enjoyed fishing, gardening, coffee and happy hour with the neighbors at the lake, playing cards, being a jokester, deer hunting, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Mildred Pohlmann of Grey Eagle; fourteen children, Viola (Mike) Fogel of Grey Eagle, Jim (Gloria) Pohlmann of Grey Eagle, Kenny Pohlmann of Hoffman, Patty (Larry) Brake of Grey Eagle, Shirley (Jim) Fuchs of Melrose, Susan (Mike) Haller of Coon Rapids, Jerry (Bev) Pohlmann of Grey Eagle, Leroy (Janine) Pohlmann, of Grey Eagle, Richard Pohlmann of Grey Eagle, Joanne Pohlmann of Grey Eagle, Bill (Kim) Pohlmann of Grey Eagle, Nancy (Dwight) Tschida of Grey Eagle, Donnie Pohlmann of Grey Eagle, and Michael Pohlmann of Grey Eagle; 42 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Shawn Pohlmann; sisters, Elizabeth “Liz” Boecker, Loretta Zastrow, and Margaret Fischer; and brother, Norbert Pohlmann. Serving as casket bearers will be Eric Pohlmann, Scott Pohlmann, Shane DeFoe, Jason Fuchs, Aaron Pohlmann, Matt Pohlmann, Derek Pohlmann, and Lance Pohlmann. Cross bearer will be Julie Pohlmann and scripture bearer will be Jim Fogel. Gift bearers will be Ashley Ingman, Sandy Tschida, and Michelle Willenbring. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
