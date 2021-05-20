Raymond Ostendorf, 78

Raymond R. “Ray” Ostendorf, age 78 of Melrose, just 17 days short of being 79, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at his home in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Melrose with military honors by the Melrose Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Raymond Richard Ostendorf was born June 4, 1942 in Grey Eagle, Minnesota to Gertrude (Arnzen) & Robert Ostendorf. He was married to Darlene Mayers on June 18, 1987 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. He worked at Brown Boveri and Melrose Electric before he and his wife purchased Meyer Electric in June of 1990, which they owned and operated until retirement in December 2011. Ray enjoyed music, singing, casino, being outdoors, traveling in his RV and to Mexico, and mostly spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Dar; son, Eric (Jennifer) and grandson Ryan; brother, Sylvester “Slim” (Donna); and sisters, Delores Kardell and Alice Perrin; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Carol (Roman) Bertram, Bob (Julie) Mayers, Mark (Mary) Mayers, and Debra Rassier; and many nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Gertrude; brother, John; sisters, Mary (Richard ”Dick”) Stackowski, Lila (Gene) Schlosser, Lillian (Gerald) Davis; and brothers-in-law, John Kardell and John Perrin. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
