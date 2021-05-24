Raymond Kraemer

Ray Kraemer, age 88 of Osakis, passed into the glory of Heaven early Friday, May 21, 2021 from the Galeon in Osakis surrounded by his loving family. Ray Frank Kraemer was one of eight children born into the family of John and Francis (Deters) Kraemer. He was born at their farm in West Union Township in Todd County, MN on October 29, 1932. He first attended country school and then graduated in 1950 from Osakis High School. During the Korean War, Ray served in the US Army from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1954. He returned home and went to work in Sauk Centre as a gas truck driver. His love for the land and farming soon brought him back to the family farm in West Union Township. On June 29, 1959, he married the love of his life, Joanie Kulzer at the Church of St. Andrew in Greenwald, MN. For many years the Kraemers were members of St. Alexius parish in West Union, where Ray served as church trustee for over ten years. He was also an active member with the St. Joseph Society. Ray also served on the West Union Creamery Boards, as well as the Dist. 114 School Board, member of the VFW in Osakis and American Legion in Sauk Centre. The Kraemers retired from the farm in 1992 and then moved to Osakis and eventually to Alexandria. They also belonged to St. Mary’s parish in Alexandria and the Immaculate Conception parish in Osakis, where Ray belonged to the Knights of Columbus. Besides his love for nature and being outdoors, Ray enjoyed going fishing, hunting, playing softball, golfing, snowmobiling, and traveling. Ray was an avid horseshoe player. He received many state and national awards and participated in the world tournament. He was a sports fan, especially liked watching football and baseball. During their retirement, Ray and Joanie spent 18 well-deserved winters in Mesa, AZ. Ray enjoyed helping on the family farm during his summers. Family meant everything to him. He will leave a legacy of love and faith in the hearts of his devoted wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Joan Kraemer of Osakis; children, Julie (Tom) Traynor of Devils Lake, ND, David (Julie) Kraemer of Blue Springs, MO, Connie (Andy) Quistorff of West Union, Lisa (Kevin) Hoffman of Akeley, Ken (Stephanie) Kraemer of Osakis and Jon (Kari) Kraemer of Brainerd; 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Sand of Albany; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Cory Hoffman and grandson-in-law, Matt Follman; brothers, Frank, John and Jerome Kraemer and sisters, Anna Kraemer, Vivian Marthaler and Mary Jane Kane. A Mass of Resurrection will be held for Ray on Tuesday, May 25 at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osakis, MN with Fr. David Petron officiating. Readers are Katie Traynor, Taylor Winberg and Kayla Kraemer. Pallbearers are the following grandsons: Logan Bryant, Dominik Kraemer, Luke Kraemer, Nathan Quistorff, Jared Hoffman, John Traynor, Nicholas, Samuel and Joseph Kraemer. Cross Bearers are Rachel and Andrea Quistorff. Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family would like to thank West View Assisted Living, Galeon Nursing Home and Douglas Co. Hospice for their loving care and support. Condolences and memories may be left on his Tribute Wall at www.royhetland.com. Roy-Hetland Funeral Home was honored to help with arrangements.
