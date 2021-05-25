Raymond Funk

Raymond J. “Ray” Funk, age 95 of New Munich, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Rev. Daniel Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday morning at the church. Raymond John Funk was born July 23, 1925 in Freeport, Minnesota to Sebastian and Adelheid (Keppers) Funk. He was united in marriage to Florentine Zierden on August 21, 1956 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich. The couple farmed south of Freeport until retiring in 1988. During retirement, they continued to help on the family farm and moved to Freeport in 2003. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich and the St. Joseph’s Men’s Society. Ray's joy in life was his family and farming. He lovingly raised nine children. He enjoyed taking his children to the Dairy Queen and then for a nice drive in the country to look at crops. Ray enjoyed all aspects of farming from spring planting all the way through fall harvest. He enjoyed playing cards with the mission group. He had a special affection for his dogs, especially his beagle named Toby. Ray like socializing with the "morning regulars" at Charlie's Cafe and having Sunday lunch with family at the Hillcrest. He was a kind and simple man who will be missed. Survivors include his children, Kathleen (Duane) Pung of Freeport, Joseph (LuAnn) Funk of Albany, Mary (Chuck) Kushner of Apple Valley, Diane (David) Jacobs of St. Cloud, Michael Funk of Freeport, Roger (Susan) Funk of Freeport, Janice (Abdulhay) Kadri of Grey Eagle, Mark Funk of Freeport and Rachel (Jeff) Jaschke of Sauk Rapids; 25 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and brother, Walter (Lidia) Funk of Brea, California. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Florentine Funk on May 17, 2014; parents; brothers and sisters, Erma, Marie, Edmund, Alfred, and Andrew. A special thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at Mother of Mercy Campus in Albany. Serving as casket bearers will be his children, Kathleen, Joseph, Mary, Diane, Michael, Roger, Janice, Mark and Rachel. Cross bearer will be Joshua Pung and scripture bearer will be Laura Funk. Readers will be Jeremiah Pung and Alexis Funk. Petitions will be read by Allison Hoeschen and gift bearers will be Ellen, Vivian, and Sophia Jaschke. Mass servers will be Karen and Kendra Funk Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
