Ray VonWahlde, 78

Raymond H. “Ray” Von Wahlde, age 78 of Sauk Centre, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 2 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rick Aubol officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 5 p.m. followed by the Knights of Columbus at 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home. Raymond Henry Von Wahlde was born August 6, 1941 in Melrose Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Edwin and Johanna (Bussmann) Von Wahlde. Ray graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1959. On August 21, 1965 he was united in marriage to Rita Kampsen at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Elrosa. Ray took over the family farm and eventually sold the cows in 1999. He worked at Cabinet Components for eight years while he continued grain farming. He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre, St. Paul’s Catholic United, and the Bishop Busch Council #4863 Knights of Columbus. Ray enjoyed collecting International tractors he owned, going on family vacations, attending the grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities, flower and vegetable gardening, and loved spending time with his family. Ray will always be remembered for his contagious laugh. Survivors include his children, Kathleen (Doug Drevlow) Von Wahlde of Sauk Centre, Susan (Dean) Ahrens of Grey Eagle, and Nancy (Dennis) Ahrens of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Chris (Sam), Mitch, Tyler (Tina Bauer), Doug, Kyle (Ashley Hagen), Katelyn (Mitch Wolbeck), Kali, and Kenna; seven great-grandchildren, Amelia, Emmera, Aubrey, Everett, Adaley, Everly, and Axton; brother, Elmer Von Wahlde of Sauk Centre; sisters-in-law, Alma Von Wahlde and Jane Welle; brother-in-law, James (Bonnie) Kampsen; and many nieces and nephews. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Von Wahlde on December 15, 2018; parents, Edwin and Johanna Von Wahlde; brothers, Edward and Richard Von Wahlde; and sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Wiener. Serving as casket bearers will be Chris Ahrens, Mitch Ahrens, Tyler Ahrens, Doug Ahrens, Kyle Ahrens, and Mitch Wolbeck. Cross bearer will be Katelyn Ahrens and scripture bearer will be Kali Ahrens. Gift bearers will be Kenna Ahrens and Sam Ahrens and the reader will be Sara Folk. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Ray VonWahlde, 78
