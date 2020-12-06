Randall L. Pieper, 67

Randall L. “Randy” Pieper age 67 of Melrose, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 30, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 4 at Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose with Rev. Joe Korf officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Melrose at a later date. A public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Randall Leo Pieper was born September 19, 1953 in Warroad, Minnesota to Lawrence and Celeste (Tieman) Pieper. On September 10, 1982 he married Arlene Hinnenkamp in Melrose, Minnesota. Randy was a truck driver and did over-the-road work with various companies before owning and operating Pieper Trucking. After his retirement from trucking, he continued to help his daughter and son-in-law on the farm. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, growing and selling “candy corn” sweet corn. Randy was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. Survivors include his wife, Arlene Pieper of Melrose; children, Todd (Heather Pieper-Olson) Pieper of St. Cloud, Corey (Dawn Bauerly-Pieper) Pieper of Sauk Rapids, Nicki (Aaron) Vogt of Sauk Centre, Zach (Emma Van Voorhis) Pieper of St. Paul, and Steve Pieper of Ashby son of Judy Jager Pieper; ten grandchildren, Alyssa, Kristen, and Julia Pieper, Eleanor and Leo Pieper, Brady and Dawson Pieper, and Pyper, Afton, and Abe Vogt; sister and brothers, Judy (Jim) Valentine, Jim (Janet) Pieper, Tom (Laurie) Pieper, and John Pieper. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Celeste Pieper; and granddaughter, Ivy Rose Vogt. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
