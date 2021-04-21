Randall Bohnsack, 72

Randall R. “Randy” Bohnsack, age 72 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rick Aubol officiating. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Sauk Centre with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church in Sauk Centre. Randall Roman Bohnsack was born October 15, 1948 in New Prague, Minnesota to Ehler and Ann (Horejsi) Bohnsack. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He was united in marriage to Janice Bachman on August 8, 1969 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in New Prague. Randy worked as a machinist before and after farming. He farmed from 1974 to 1996. His most satisfying job was driving the school van for Sauk Centre Public Schools. He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels in Sauk Centre. Randy enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and being their M&M Grandpa. Survivors include his wife, Jan Bohnsack of Sauk Centre; children, Barry (Heather) Bohnsack of Sauk Centre, Brady (Joy) Bohnsack of Villard, Crystal (David) Johanek of Zimmerman, and Katie (Duane) Ritter of Montevideo; ten grandchildren; sister, Karyn Preisen of Marystown; and brother, Richard (Barbara) Bohnsack of New Prague. Randy was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers-in-law, John “Jack” Preisen and Larry Bachman. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
