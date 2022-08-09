Ralph "Bud" Terres, 88

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Ralph "Bud" Terres, age 88, who died Monday at the Pine Villa Care Center in Melrose. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m., Friday morning in the St. Martin Parish Hall.
Bud was born on April 22, 1934, in St. Martin, MN to Nicholas and Matilda (Schmitz) Terres. He married Jeanette Mayers on September 19, 1955, in Immaculate Conception Church, New Munich, MN. Bud owned and operated Terres and Sons Contruction. He enjoyed building, designing, and engineering machinery and toys in his shop. Bud's hobbies included card playing, trips to the casino, hunting and four wheeling.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette; children, Nancy (Ken) Grabinski, Nick, Gary (Lisa), Mark (Barb Gahlon), Betty (Dean) Mergen, Wayne (Kelly), Joan (Tony) Rothstein, Paul; son-in-law, Fred Lieser; sister, Maddie (Ray) Kleve; 23 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Gail; granddaughter, Melissa; grandson, Brad; siblings, Helen, Al, Florentine, Jenny, Ray, Irene, and Lee.
Arrangements are with the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond.
