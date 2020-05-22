Peter LeClaire, 74

Peter W. “Pete” LeClaire, age 74 of Melrose, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at a later date after restrictions are lifted. Peter Walter LeClaire was born July 4, 1945 in New Munich, Minnesota to Luis and O'tillia (Scherer) LeClaire. He joined the US Navy and served during the Vietnam Era from 1965-1969. During that time Pete served on the USS Yorktown CVS-10 and also helped in the recovery of Apollo 8. Pete married Antoinette “Toni” Uphus on December 22, 1970 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He worked at Worms Ready Mix and then Kraft. After Kraft burned, Pete went to work for Jennie-O as a truck driver for the last 27 years. Pete was a member of the Melrose American Legion Post 101 and the NRA for many years. He enjoyed hunting, going to the cabin, and gunsmithing. Pete was a licensed gunsmith. Survivors include his wife, Toni LeClaire of Melrose; children, Michelle LeClaire of Melrose, Josh (Missy) LeClaire of North St. Paul, Jed LeClaire of Hoffman, and Karri (Casey) Houck of St. Paul; grandchildren, Cassie, Becca, Anthony, Alisha, Eric, Shannon, Nick, Payton, Grace, Illeana, Grayer, Xavier, Keria, DeAngelo, Gavin, and Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Maya and Xavier; brothers and sister, Dave (Ann) LeClaire, Cathy (Don) Pelka, Basil (Sharon) LeClaire, and Rueben LeClaire; and sisters-in-law, Kathy LeClaire and Chris LeClarie. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rebecca LeClaire; and brothers, Sunny, Terry, Butch, Gene, Bonnie, and Rich LeClaire. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
