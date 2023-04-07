Peter John Lysaker

Peter John Lysaker, 79, of White Earth Lake, Minnesota and Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023.

Pete was born on April 5, 1943 to the late Edith Campbell and Odin Lysaker of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. After graduating from Detroit Lakes High School in 1961, he went on to study English at Moorhead State University in Moorhead, Minnesota. Pete was a star basketball player for the Dragon's 1961-1965 teams. He was All-NIC Selection and scored 1029 points to rank 3rd in Dragon history with a career scoring average of 19.1 PPG as well as the league's Most Valuable Player as a senior. In 1988 he was inducted into the Moorhead State University Hall of Fame in recognition of his impressive basketball and golf career. He met the love of his life, Judy (Olson) Lysaker, while at Moorhead State during their freshman English class and the two wed in August 1964. They went on to have 3 daughters, Kristin, Kary and Kassie.

