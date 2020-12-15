Peggy A. Ruegemer, 60

Peggy A. Ruegemer, age 60 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 7, 2020 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 18 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jeremy Theis officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation prior to the Mass. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Peggy Ann Harmeling was born December 10, 1959 in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Aloysius and Donna (Baker) Harmeling. She graduated from Sauk Centre High School. On April 29, 2000 she was united in marriage to Sylvester Ruegemer in St. Cloud. Peggy was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre and was president of the Senior Citizens Group in Sauk Centre. Peggy loved having coffee with her friends and enjoyed reading. Survivors include her step-children Timothy (Marion) Ruegemer of Villard, Dorine (Virgil) Laecken of Sauk Centre, Rita (Dennis) Maus of Osakis, Anne (Alphonse) Wiener of Osakis, Peter (Anita) Ruegemer of Villard, Helen (Kevin) Duchene of Villard, Teresa (Jeffrey) Baert of Foley, Joseph Ruegemer of Wheaton, Louise (Todd) Malecha of Villard, Martha (Gregory) Wiener of Sauk Centre, Paul (Michele) Ruegemer of Browerville, John (Beth) Ruegemer of Villard, Thomas (Cynthia) Ruegemer of Holdingford, Michael (Jennifer) Ruegemer of Hayden, Idaho; many step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and in-laws, Melvin Ruegemer, Edwin Ruegemer, Lorraine Hoffman, and Lawrence (Mary) Ruegemer. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester Ruegemer on March 14, 2019; and parents. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.