Paul Twardowski, 88, of Browerville, passed away on March 2, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Funeral services for Paul will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, 11 a.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church in Browerville with Fr. Mitchell Bechtold officiating. Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery, Browerville. Paul Twardowski was born on July 16, 1931 to John Jr. Twardowski and Mary (Bartylla) Twardowski. He attended school at district 9 grades 1 through 8. After finishing school, he started working with his dad as a livestock broker, selling feeder pigs and cattle. From September 1952 to September 1954 he served his country in the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge from service. On April 18, 1955, Paul married Vera Peterson at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Staples. They were married for 58 years. Paul started his own business of selling feeder pigs and cattle, along with farming. In 1956, they purchased a farm 6 miles Southeast of Browerville. Paul was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Lifetime member of the Browerville American Legion and VFW and a member of Christ the King Church where he ushered for 35 years. Paul farmed until his 72nd birthday, yet kept his livestock business until his 80th birthday, when his health started to fail him. His hobbies were his business and grandchildren, teasing them and calling them on the phone. Paul is survived by his three children: Cheryl (Frank Jr.) Dvorak, Jeff (Karen) Twardowski and Michelle (Jeff) Bauer; eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren Paul was preceded in death by his parents, wife Vera and siblings George, Bernice, Lorraine and Alvis. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home - itenfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
720 Main Street North
Browerville, MN 56438
Mar 6
Funeral Mass
Friday, March 6, 2020
11:00AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
720 Main Street North
Browerville, MN 56438
Mar 6
Military Honors
Friday, March 6, 2020
12:00PM
Christ the King Catholic Cemetery
30954 241st Avenue
Browerville, MN 56438
