Paul Theisen, 83

Paul Kent Theisen, age 83 of Sauk Centre, died Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Fairway Pines Assisted Living in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, July 8 at St. Paul’s Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with Military Honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the church. Paul Kent Theisen was born August 2, 1937 in Rapid City, South Dakota to Herbert and Florence (Beck) Theisen. The Theisen family moved to Wichita, Kansas during the war years and at wars end in 1945, the family moved to Sauk Centre and operated the White Spot gas station. Paul graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1955. Soon after, he attended a welding school in Atlanta, Georgia through the National Guard. Paul served in the National Guard from March of 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1961. He was united in marriage to Sandra Jean Robertson on May 8, 1965 at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines, Iowa where Paul worked for the Western Electrical Company. He later transferred to Northwestern Bell Telephone Company and retired in 1977. He purchased the Hillcrest Motel from his parents and started the Sauk Centre Fire Equipment Company, retiring from both in 1994. Paul served on many boards including St. Paul’s Catholic Church and Cemetery Boards, Sauk Centre Opportunity Board, Sauk Centre Planning Commission, Sauk Centre City Council for two terms, and served as mayor of Sauk Centre for 11 years. He helped to introduce the community to the Merciful Jesus Devotional and was instrumental to the Devine Mercy Chapel in 1982. Survivors include his daughter, Nicoli (Warren) Peterson of Jeffers, and son, David Theisen of Plymouth; grandchildren, Cassandra (Jake) Weisz of Redfield, South Dakota, and Clay Peterson of Woodbury; great-grandchildren, Kasper and Rosalie Weisz; and sister, Gloria Illies of Foston. Paul was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandra Theisen on January 13, 2021; parents, Herbert and Florence Theisen; brothers, James “Jim” Theisen and Thomas “Tom” Theisen; and sister, Linda Hatten. Paul will be greatly missed and he holds a special place in all our hearts. Eternal rest grant unto your faithful servant, Paul, O Lord, and let your perpetual light shine upon him. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Poor Clare Monastery or the St. Faustina Chapel of Divine Mercy. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.