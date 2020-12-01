Paul Soine, 73

Paul H. Soine, 73, of Paynesville died Friday, November 27, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. A private family memorial service will be at 11:00 am Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Paynesville Lutheran Church. The service will be live-streamed for the public at www.paynesvillelutheran.org. Following the private memorial service, a public burial will be held at the Paynesville Cemetery at 11:45 am. A visitation will be held on Friday from 3-8:00 pm at Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Social distancing and facemasks will be required. www.hafh.org Paul Harlan Soine was born on September 24, 1947, in Willmar, MN, the son of Ralph and Stella (Hanson) Soine. He grew up on a farm near Hawick where he received his education at a small country school and graduated from New London/Spicer High School with the Class of 1965. After high school, Paul went on to Culinary School in Minneapolis. After he completed Culinary School in 1966, Paul entered the United States Army. Paul served his country faithfully earning his Honorable Discharge in December of 1969. On December 27, 1969, Paul was united in marriage to Jean Jaszczak at the Evangelical Covenant Church in New London. This union was blessed with three sons and a daughter. On April 1, 1970, they moved to Paynesville. Paul worked for the Lake Koronis Assembly Grounds as a chef and all-around maintenance man. He cherished the relationships he made while working there. Paul retired in 2009. After his retirement, Paul worked as a local handy-man as well as for Valley Industries and for his son-in-law at his farm. Paul was a member of Paynesville Lutheran Church. He was active there volunteering at the annual bazaar, and as a greeter. Paul was also a member of the Paynesville American Legion Post #271. Paul loved children and visiting his daughters-in-law daycare’s where he earned the name Grandpa Paul. He also enjoyed going to his son’s cabin up north where he spent time with family and friends. Paul also enjoyed riding motorcycle and going to his son’s sporting events. Above all else Paul loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren. Paul H. Soine died November 27, 2020, at the age of 73. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Jean; daughter, Annette (Jay) Niewind of Richmond; sons, Andy (Veronica) of Paynesville, and Chris (Jennifer) of Paynesville; grandchildren, Joshua, Vicki, Taylor, and Sawyer. He is also survived by his siblings: Vernon (Geraldine) Soine of Paynesville, Howard (Joyce) of Belgrade, Lorraine (Larry) Eickhoff of Kandiyohi, George (Denise) of Hawick, Lois Robinson of Chambersburg, PA, and Jane (Paul) Herem of Hawick; and many nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Jeffrey who died in 1995; and his brothers, Ray and Lyle.
