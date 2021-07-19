Paul Alexander Jordan, age 90 of Montrose, MN, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born on September 6, 1930 to Alexander and Katherine (Freund) Jordan in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Paul grew up in Hamel, Minnesota and graduated from Wayzata High School in 1948. He had been an accomplished wrestler there, competing in the State High School Tournament two years in a row. In 1954, Paul was drafted and served in the Army. Following his Honorable Discharge in 1955, he attended Dunwoody Institute for electrician training. However, the call to the family farm was too great and it was in dairy farming that Paul made his career. Paul was united in marriage to Margaret Reimer on October 7, 1961. In 1962, the Jordans moved to Woodland Township near Fountain Lake. It was there that Jordan Brothers Dairy Farm was established, with Paul working side by side with his brother Adrian. Years later, the farm became Paul’s own. He loved to work and by tireless, silent example, he instilled that value in his children. He loved his cows. He was a DHIA (Dairy Herd Improvement Association) board member and his innovative farming and herd management methods helped sustain his excellent rolling herd average. After decades of farming, Paul found a brief second career in truck driving. Paul loved his cars; he could instantly identify the year, make, and model of any car he passed. He also loved playing cards; Euchre was the game. Making firewood was not only a necessity, it was another family hobby. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; infant children Anthony and Gretchen; twin great-grandchildren Jasper and Jackson Jordan; brothers Adrian Jordan, Clarence Jordan, and infant brother Andrew; sister-in-law Norma Jordan. Paul is survived by the mother of his children, Margaret Jordan; eight children: Jennifer Jordan, Peter (Annmarie) Jordan, Caroline (Paul) Swanson, Alexander (Marcie) Jordan, Helen (Steven) Runyon, Karl Jordan, Mathias Jordan, and Mary (Derek) Nikko. He is survived by 17 grandchildren: Joshua (Jessica) Jordan, Andreas Jordan, Jeremiah (Shannon) Jordan, Mark Jordan, Elizabeth Jordan, John Jordan, Sarah Jordan, Thomas Jordan, Grace Jordan, Elsa Swanson, Bjorn Swanson, Brianna (Matt) Zuzek, Cecilia Jordan, Josephine Jordan, Vivian Nikko, Oliver Nikko, and Clara Nikko; two great-grandsons Jason Jordan and Jethro Jordan; and sister-in-law Rita Jordan. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church in rural Delano, Minnesota. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 23 from 4-8 p.m. and continues Saturday, July 24 from 10-11 a.m. There will be a 9:30 a.m. Rosary service prior to the Saturday morning visitation; all at the church. Interment with military honors will be at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Cemetery in Medina, Minnesota. Arrangements made by Iten Funeral Home in Delano.
