Patti Knight, 59, of Browerville, passed away on August 11, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Patti Ann was born April 5, 1961, in St. Paul to Raymond & Phyllis (Tichy) Van Hoever. She attended St. Bernard's School and after graduation went to work at Ritter's Beauty Salon in St. Paul. Patti returned to school to become an instructor at Ritter's. After several years, she left Ritter's and worked in day care. Patti married Gregory Knight, divorcing after 19 years. It was after this time; she met her closest friend Tammy Hoppe. After a few years of living at home with her parents, Patti met Wayne Simpson and moved to Isle. Wayne passed away in February 2019. Patti returned home to her parents and then to the Long Prairie Nursing Home. With years of medical problems, Patti left us on August 11, 2020 to join her mother Phyllis, grand parents Joe & Alice Tichy and Dan & Rose Van Hoever, nephew Jacob Van Hoever, uncles: Jerome & Arnold Van Hoever and several more relatives and friends. Patti left behind her father Ray; brothers: Dave Van Hoever, Lee (Donette) Van Hoever, Dan (Julie) Van Hoever, Joe (Laura) Van Hoever; nieces: Jessica (Tony) Staab, Sara (friend Ryan) Van Hoever and many other relatives and friends. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home – itenfuneralhome.com
