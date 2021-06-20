Patrick Stone, 87

Patrick S. Stone, age 87 of Sauk Centre, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Prairie Senior Cottages in Alexandria, Minnesota. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at the United Methodist Church in Sauk Centre with Pastor Jacob Holck officiating. Interment will be at Church of Our Lady Cemetery in Manannah, Minnesota. Military honors will be by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard after the service in Sauk Centre. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Patrick Sherman Stone was born March 17, 1934, in International Falls, Minnesota to Floyd and Amanda (Grande) Stone. He graduated from Oklee High School and began working at G&K Cleaners in Minneapolis. He married Marie E. Madden on July 13, 1957, and soon after he served in the United States Army. After the military, Patrick went back to work at G&K Cleaners. After some time, he purchased two of the dry-cleaning locations (S&D Cleaners). Marie passed away October 24, 2003, and on March 17, 2012, Patrick married Gloria Stone at United Methodist Church in Sauk Centre. He was a member of the American Legion Post 67. His favorite pastimes were going to the casino and playing cards. Survivors include his wife, Gloria Stone of Sauk Centre and her children, Warren (Brenda) Stone of Sauk Centre, Relene Stone (William Gillies) of Sauk Centre, and Janine (Steve) Cummins of Shoreview; grandchildren, Ryan (Candi) Beilke, Rachelle (Craig) Gauss, Amber Stone, Andrea Stone (Ricky Hupe), Rebecca Cummins, and Aaron Cummins; great-grandchildren, Bria and Gunner Beilke, Shianne, Jase, and Rylee Hupe, and Logan and Thea Gauss; brother, Frank (Darlene) Stone of Brainerd; sister-in-law, Angela Stone; and many nieces and nephews. Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Amanda Stone; first wife, Marie E. Stone; brothers, Howard, Herald, and William Stone; and sister, Katheryn Hovet. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
