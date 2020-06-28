Patrick S. Schlangen, age 71 passed away of pneumonia on June 17, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, St. Cloud, MN. Mass of Christian burial was held at Saints. Peter & Paul Church, Richmond, on Saturday, June 27,2020 Patrick was born on March 21, 1949 in Richmond, MN to Raymond and Irene (Hommerding) Schlangen. He married Marlys Spindler on March 6, 1982 in St. Cloud, MN. Pat was employed at Northern Wire Products Inc, St. Cloud, MN for over 23 years. He enjoyed fishing, crafts, playing cards and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Marlys; sons Joshua and Jacob; grandson Tyler; mother, Irene; sisters, Donna Zierden, Julie (Dave) Nordvik; brothers, Ken (Laura), Allan (Suzanne), Dale (Janelle); in-laws, Carolyn Schlangen, Ben Witte, and Jim Opatz. He was preceded in death by his father; brothers, Eldy and Vernon; sisters, Bernadine Witte, Rosemary Schlangen, and Sharon Opatz; brother-in-law, Don Zierden.
