Patricia "Patty" A. Klassen, 64

Patricia A. "Patty" Klassen, age 64 of Melrose, died peacefully on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich, Minnesota.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 18 at Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre. Lunch will follow at the American Legion in Melrose.
Patricia Ann Bosshardt was born November 20, 1956, in Sauk Centre, Minnesota to Harold and Betty (Butenhoff) Bosshardt. She was baptized on April 14, 1957, at First Methodist Church in Sauk Centre. Patty was raised with her brothers on the Bosshardt family farm in Sauk Centre Township. She graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1976. Patty was united in marriage to Harold Klassen on June 23, 1979, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, Minnesota. Together they raised two beautiful children in Melrose. In 2017, Patty moved into Tree of Life Assisted Living in New Munich for better care for her extensive health needs. There Patty was welcomed as part of the caring and loving Tree of Life Family. Harold and the kids would visit daily. She loved her visits from family and friends.
Patty was an avid bowler. She bowled for many years on a league with her husband and parents. Patty loved anytime she spent with her family. She had a great sense of humor and will be dearly missed by all.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Klassen of Melrose; two children, Kristine Klassen of Albany and Joseph (Jennie Stai) Klassen of Albany; three grandchildren, Jordan (Alexis Schindele) Klassen of St. Augusta, Peyton Klassen of Albany, and Sabrina "Nina" Klassen of Albany; brothers, Gary (Natalie) Bosshardt of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Tom Bosshardt of Sauk Centre, Jim (Maricel) Bosshardt of Sauk Centre, and Dale (Nancy)Bosshardt of Melrose; sister-in-law, Deloris Bosshardt of Tacoma, Washington; several nieces and nephews; one great nephew; and her Tree of Life Family.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Betty Bosshardt; and infant sister, Judy Bosshardt.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
