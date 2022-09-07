Funeral services held 11:00 Friday, September 9, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie with Rev. Noah Wehrspann officiating for Orval C. Rosenow, 91, of Long Prairie who died Sunday, September 4, 2022. Burial in Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle. Visitation held one hour prior to the services at the church. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.
Orval was born August 23, to Charlie and Bertha (Busacker) Rosenow in Long Prairie. Growing up, he attended Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1949. He married Roma Lyon on November 15, 1952 in Huron, SD. They were blessed with five children whom they raised in Grey Eagle.
Orval drove truck, hauling milk and cattle in the Grey Eagle area, until 1969 when he went to work for Warren Transport. He hauled across the United States as an over-the-road truck driver. In 1982, he went to work for the City of Grey Eagle. He also served on the Grey Eagle Fire Department, eventually as Fire Chief. Sadly, his wife Roma passed away in 1987. On August 17, 1991, he married Marianne Buchholz at St. John Lutheran Church. He retired in 1993 and in retirement mowed lawn for the Long Prairie Golf Course. He and Marianne enjoyed traveling with many trips to foreign countries. They wintered in Kingsland, TX. Marianne passed away in 2015. Orval remained active at Trinity Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his loving friend Jeanette Alsleben; sons Randy of Bettendorf, IA, Jon (Rita) of Plentywood, MT, Marc (Tracy) of Grey Eagle; daughters, Kathy Marty of Fort Ripley and Debbie (Richard) Strassburg of Burtrum; stepsons Leland (Pat) Buchholz of Grey Eagle, Mark (Jeanne) Buchholz of Sioux Falls, SD, David (Barb) Buchholz of Webster, MN; step-daughter Jill (Mike) Sullivan of Illinois; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Roma and wife Marianne; infant brother Rueben, his brothers Roland and Elmer "Sweede"; sister Haldina Lawin; granddaughter, Kimberly Strassburg and son-in-law Richard Strassburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Trinity Learning Center in Long Prairie.
