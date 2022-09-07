Orval C. Rosenow, 91

Funeral services held 11:00 Friday, September 9, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie with Rev. Noah Wehrspann officiating for Orval C. Rosenow, 91, of Long Prairie who died Sunday, September 4, 2022. Burial in Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle. Visitation held one hour prior to the services at the church. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel have been entrusted with arrangements.

Orval was born August 23, to Charlie and Bertha (Busacker) Rosenow in Long Prairie. Growing up, he attended Trinity Lutheran School and graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1949. He married Roma Lyon on November 15, 1952 in Huron, SD. They were blessed with five children whom they raised in Grey Eagle.

