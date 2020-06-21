Orlin E. Ladwig, age 80 of Sauk Centre, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Knute Nelson Care Center in Alexandria, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rebecca Thomas officiating. Inurnment will be held in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services, Sauk Centre.

