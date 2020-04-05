Orlin Ladwig, 80

Orlin E. Ladwig, age 80 of Sauk Centre, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Knute Nelson Care Center in Alexandria, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at a later date and posted on our website when restrictions are lifted. Orlin Eugene Ladwig was born June 3, 1939 in Lamberton, Minnesota to Henry J. and Jessie (Frank) Ladwig. In 1954, his family moved to Sauk Centre where he stayed home and helped on the farm. Orlin met Carol Johnson, his sister’s roommate in St. Cloud. The couple dated and then married on December 9, 1972 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wendell, Minnesota. The couple made their home on the farm Orlin had been on since 1965 and has been there until his final weeks. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre. Orlin enjoyed going to tractor pulls, threshing shows, driving around and visiting other states, North Dakota being his favorite. He was also a fan of J.I. Case farm equipment. Survivors include his loving wife, Carol Ladwig of Sauk Centre; son, Larry Ladwig of Sauk Centre; and brother, Floyd Ladwig of Sauk Centre. Orlin was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Glennis Ladwig and Marilyn Stillwell. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
