Norbert "Norb" Humbert "Norb" A Humbert

Norbert A. “Norb” Humbert, age 92 of New Munich, would like to let you know that his work here on earth is done. He received a call from our Loving Lord with an offer that he couldn’t refuse. This offer includes a grand reunion with his beloved bride of 50 years, Luella, great-grandson, Nathan, and many other family and friends which he has not seen in a very long time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 12 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend. Norb was born on April 14th, 1927 to Ben and Carrie (Schwegman) Humbert, in New Munich, Minnesota. He married Luella Mayers on September 18th, 1950. He lived on his home farm for 86 years before moving to Melrose in 2013. Norb worked road construction for Dependable Surfacing for many years and farmed on the side. He then drove school bus for Kraemer, New Munich, and Mayers Bus Services. Later he drove cement truck for Worms Ready Mix in New Munich and graded roads for Mayers Inc. of Melrose before finally retiring at the age of 85. Norb is survived by six children, Audrey (LeRoy) Roering of Sauk Centre, Dieter (Laurie) of International Falls, Jerry (Cyndi) of Paynesville, Sheila Humbert of New Munich, Karen (Tom) Beier of St Martin and Lori (Jeff) Tjaden of Sunburg; 16 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren; sister, Dolores Armitage; brother-in-law, Joe Osendorf; sister-in-law, Jeanette Mayers. Norb was preceded in death by his wife, Luella on October 5, 2000; great-grandson, Nathan; parents; sisters, Martha Zierden and Marian Osendorf; brothers-in-law, Leo Zierden, Jack Armitage, Jerry Scholz, Donald, Ray, Ervin & Sylvester Mayers; sisters-in law, Viola Scholz, Monica Mayers and Alda Mae Mayers. Norb loved to play cards, spearing, angling, mowing grass at the farm and going to the casino. Norb will be remembered for many things, including his love for his family, his determination (some call it stubbornness), his inability to sit still and his admirable work ethic. Serving as casket bearers will be Scott Roering, Ben Humbert, Dustin Humbert, Ryan Sheets, Nathan Beier, Dakota Tjaden, Josh Sheets, and Zach Humbert. Cross bearer will be Shelley Roering and scripture bearer will be Ashley Overman. Lectors will be Audrey Roering and Crystal Fleischhacker and gift bearers will be Tayler Tjaden, Shannon Roering, and Blaine Humbert. Words of remembrance will by Dieter Humbert and flower bearers will be Jenna Humbert and Janet Humbert. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
