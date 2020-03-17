Nicole L. Schloegl-Bartkowicz

Nicole L. “Nikki” Schloegl-Bartkowicz, age 40 of Sauk Centre, died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Thursday, March 12, 2020 near her home in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Nicole Leah Schloegl was born November 26, 1979 in Melrose, Minnesota to Warren and Marcella (Theisen) Schloegl. She graduated high school in 1998. On August 1, 2015 she was united in marriage to Thomas Bartkowicz in their backyard on Sauk Lake in Sauk Centre. Nikki was currently employed at Truckers Inn in Sauk Centre and has worked there for many years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and the Little Sauk American Legion Auxiliary Unit 417 where she helped cook and was currently the President of the Legion Auxiliary. Nikki enjoyed 4-Wheeling, camping, deer hunting, and travelling. She was very energetic and a social person. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include her husband, Tom Bartkowicz of Sauk Centre; children, Jeric Schloegl of Sauk Centre, Niles and Tyce Bartkowicz of Becker; guardian parents, Art and Bonnie Schloegl of Sauk Centre; cousins, Tammy (John Becker) Bruder of Grey Eagle, Jamie Schloegl and Jason Schloegl both of Sauk Centre; father and mother-in-law, Rudy and Jane Tretter of Upsala; brother-in-law, Joe (Jolene) Bartkowicz of Holdingford; and many aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends. Nikki was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Marcella Schloegl; sister, Jody Schloegl; brother, Eric Schloegl; grandparents, Leo and Pricilla Schloegl and Henry and Bertha Theisen. Serving as casket bearers will be Beth Primus, Jason Schloegl, Kane Schloegl, Devin Schloegl, Joe Bartkowicz, and Heather Tesch. Cross bearer will be Jeric Schloegl and scripture bearer will be Averey Terwey. Reader will be Jim Bartkowicz. Gift bearers will be Nathan Schloegl and Jacob Primus. Honorary bearers will be the Little Sauk American Legion Auxiliary. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
