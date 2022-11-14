Nathan John Nelson, 40

Nathan J. Nelson, 40 of Belgrade, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home near Belgrade. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Crow River Lutheran Church near Belgrade. Visitation will be 4-7 pm. Wednesday at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade. www.hafh.org
Nathan John Nelson was born August 25, 1982, the son of James and Linda (Braegelman) Nelson. He was baptized at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and confirmed at Crow River Lutheran Church. He grew up on the family farm in Burbank Township. He attended Belgrade Elementary and BBE High School, graduating in 2001. He continued his education at Ridgewater College in Willmar, receiving a degree in Computer Aided Drafting. He continued to make his home with his parents near Belgrade and worked for Aqua Therm in Brooten for a short time.
Nathan was a member of Crow River Lutheran Church. He enjoyed working on the computer, advising and being part of the farm operation, watching NASCAR, four-wheeling and spending time with family. He had a passion for being outdoors, especially archery hunting. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, positive attitude and ability to find the best in everyone.
Nathan died on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home at the age of 40. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Linda Nelson; siblings, Dustin (Angela) Nelson of Cambridge and Keshia Nelson of Danube; nephews and niece, Wyatt, Lane and Emma Nelson; grandmother, Dorothy Braegelman; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Norman and Betty Nelson and Edmund Braegelman and uncle David Braegelman.
