Nathan John Nelson, 40

Nathan J. Nelson, 40 of Belgrade, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home near Belgrade. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Crow River Lutheran Church near Belgrade. Visitation will be 4-7 pm. Wednesday at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade. www.hafh.org

Nathan John Nelson was born August 25, 1982, the son of James and Linda (Braegelman) Nelson. He was baptized at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and confirmed at Crow River Lutheran Church. He grew up on the family farm in Burbank Township. He attended Belgrade Elementary and BBE High School, graduating in 2001. He continued his education at Ridgewater College in Willmar, receiving a degree in Computer Aided Drafting. He continued to make his home with his parents near Belgrade and worked for Aqua Therm in Brooten for a short time.

