Naomi I. Kapphahn, 95

Naomi I. Kapphahn, age 95 of Burtrum, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at her daughter's home in Blaine, Minnesota.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 12 at Faith Community Church in Burtrum with Pastor Terry Wardlaw officiating. Interment will be at Moses Dane Cemetery in Burtrum.
Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church in Burtrum.
Naomi Ione Potts was born April 16, 1926, in Rapid City, South Dakota to William and Mary (Wilson) Potts. She was united in marriage to LeRoy Kapphahn on June 21, 1946 in Burtrum. She was employed at the Burtrum Post Office for many years and later became Postmaster in Burtrum.
Naomi was a member of the Faith Community Church and earlier of Burtrum Free Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and was active in many other areas, including song leader, sang in a quartet, worked with the youth group, Bible School, and the Women's Missionary Society. She was active in the community helping with the Memorial Day activities, helped to prepare and serve the Burtrum Annual Bean Bake, and raised funds for Moses Dane Cemetery in which she was secretary/treasurer. Naomi was always caring and giving and a wonderful example, she will be truly missed.
Survivors include her children, Gloria Hobbs (Jim) of Burtrum, Janice Gessell (Pat) of Blaine, and Kyle Kapphahn (Bob) of Lenexa, Kansas; grandchildren, Donald (Jenna) Hobbs, Jeanne (Perry) Lee, April (Shawn) Stancer, Jackie (Eric) Sullivan, Brad Gessel, and Alyssa (Craig) Towle; and great-grandchildren, Haley and Garrett Gessell, Brianna Towle, Lexis, Landon, Avery, and Amera Stancer, Madison Lee, Anika and Adora Sullivan, and Elliot Hobbs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Kapphahn on August 9, 2006; parents; great-granddaughter, Riley Madison Stancer; sisters, Donna Schmidt, Wilma Scalf, and Inez Pullins; and brothers, Harry, Robert, and John Potts.
Naomi's family wish a heartfelt THANK YOU to all the people from hospice that took such good care of mom and provided wonderful support for us.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
