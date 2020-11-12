Nancy Marilynn Muehlenhardt

Nancy Marilynn (Hoosline) Muehlenhardt, age 79 a resident of the Galeon in Osakis, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. Nancy was born July 18, 1941 in Alexandria, MN to Austin and Marilynn (Cooper) Hoosline. She grew up in Osakis and graduated from Osakis High School in 1959. In her younger years, she worked at Gillis Drug Store. She married Dean Muehlenhardt, her high school sweetheart, on August 26, 1961. Nancy was a housewife and caring mother to her three children. She worked with her husband in his music, tv and furniture businesses for many years. In 1985, Nancy opened Tots Daycare. She took care of many children in the Osakis area over the years. She loved watching them play, grow and become adults. They were always considered part of her extended family. She later worked at Just Like Grandmas and the grocery store in Osakis. Community was important to Nancy. She co-founded the Osakis Women’s Association to support the Osakis area. She was active in the association until her move to Galeon. Nancy was a member of Osakis Lutheran Church. She loved her family, friends, music and taking vacations. She is survived by her children, Erin (Bruce) Beck of Palisade, MN, Troy (Renee) Muehlenhardt of West Union and Chad (Steph) Muehlenhardt of Osakis; grandchildren, Ashley (RJ) Keur, Bethany (Josh) Ison, Benjamin Muehlenhardt and Mary Muehlenhardt and Jacqueline (Luke) Nicolay; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Holly (Gary) Hotovec and Heidi (Mike) Ciepielinski and three nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents and her husband, Dean, infant great-grandchildren, Riley Jo Peterson and Marshall Ison and an infant niece, Natalie Ciepielinski. A private family service will take place at a future date. Memories and condolences may also be left for Nancy under her Tribute page at www.royhetland.com. Arrangements by Roy-Hetland Funeral Home, Osakis, MN.
