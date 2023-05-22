Nancy Holcombe, 86

Nancy Randall Williams Holcombe, born to Charles and Kittie (Knight) Randall on March 5, 1937, in Mapleton, MN, died peacefully at the age of 86 on May 12, 2023, in Alexandria, MN surrounded by her loving family. Nancy married Loren A. Williams on May 5, 1956; she later married Donald E. Holcombe on December 26, 1998.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Donald Holcombe; son Kevin Williams; her parents; sister Evelyn Pentico; and brothers Waldo Randall, Roscoe Randall, Howard Randall, and Harold Randall. She is survived by her partner of many years, Fred Wohlman, her four children: Scott Williams (Cynthia Hendricks), Minneapolis; Lori (Steve) Bona, Delano; Michaela (Tim) Quello, Maple Grove; Matthew (Martha) Williams, Sauk Centre; 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

