Nancy Holcombe, 86

Nancy Randall Williams Holcombe, born to Charles and Kittie (Knight) Randall on March 5, 1937, in Mapleton, MN, died peacefully at the age of 86 on May 12, 2023, in Alexandria, MN surrounded by her loving family. Nancy married Loren A. Williams on May 5, 1956; she later married Donald E. Holcombe on December 26, 1998.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Donald Holcombe; son Kevin Williams; her parents; sister Evelyn Pentico; and brothers Waldo Randall, Roscoe Randall, Howard Randall, and Harold Randall. She is survived by her partner of many years, Fred Wohlman, her four children: Scott Williams (Cynthia Hendricks), Minneapolis; Lori (Steve) Bona, Delano; Michaela (Tim) Quello, Maple Grove; Matthew (Martha) Williams, Sauk Centre; 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy attended high school in Garden City and received her LPN degree from Alexandria Vocational Technical Institute. She later earned an associate degree in nursing from North Hennepin School of Nursing in Brooklyn Park. She worked as a staff nurse and nursing supervisor at St. Michael's Hospital in Sauk Centre until January 1992 when she moved to Florida. She then worked as an administrative supervisor at Destin Hospital, Destin, FL until May 1994, and as administrative coordinator at Twin Cities Hospital, Niceville, FL until her retirement in June 1998.
Nancy and Don were married for 10 years, and during that time they lived in both Ft. Walton Beach and Winsted MN. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Fort Walton Beach, FL, where she sang in the choir for many years and was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the UCC Church in Lester Prairie, MN.
Following Don's death in 2008, Nancy continued to live between MN and Florida and in 2010 she met Fred Wohlman, who has been her loyal and loving friend. In these 13 years together, they continued wintering in Florida and summering in Winsted, keeping busy with activities such as golfing, fishing, and lots of home improvement projects. Since 2019, Nancy and Fred have enjoyed living exclusively in Sauk Centre close to family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 2, 2023 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre with Rev. Dave Hormann officiating. Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home in Sauk Centre.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Alexandria Technical & Community College Foundation to be directed towards a scholarship in Nancy's memory for students going into Nursing. Alexandria Technical & Community College Foundation, 318 17th Avenue East, Alexandria, MN 56308.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral and Cremation Services of Sauk C
