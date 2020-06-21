Muriel Besser, 84

Muriel Jane Besser, age 84 of Sauk Centre, died Friday, April 17, 2020 at CentraCare Health Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday June 27 at the First United Church of Christ in Sauk Centre with Rev. Chad Schwanke officiating. Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Sauk Centre and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. A longtime resident of the Sauk Centre community, Muriel grew up on a now Century Farm south of town. She is the daughter of Edward and Faye (Parker) Besser and a sister to Joyce Lyng. While growing up on the farm her interests beside helping with farm chores and a love for all animals, included riding and training horses. After graduating from high school, Muriel attended business school in Minneapolis. She then worked for State Farm Insurance in St. Paul. Her love for the country and helping out on the farm brought her home every weekend from the city. Friday nights were most often spent visiting family. As her parents aged, Muriel retired from State Farm in St. Paul, but continued to work for State Farm Insurance in Sauk Centre. Much of her time was spent helping with the breeding, training, and showing of horses for their 3-B Arabian Farm business. The 3 B’s were active and well known throughout the Arabian Horse Association. Muriel often reminisced about weekends when she and Faye would ride the trails at local State Parks for enjoyment and for endurance competitions. Oh, the adventures and fun they had with their horses and friends. After the passing of both parents, Muriel remained on the Century Farm for another decade before moving into town to be closer to her sister Joyce. The sisters did some traveling together and enjoyed attending concerts and plays and being part of many family activities and outings. Besides maintaining a garden and flowers, Muriel loved being out with people. She kept very busy and was active in her church, First United Church of Christ in Sauk Centre, the Historical Society, Sinclair Lewis Foundation, Concert Association, Northern Minnesota Arabian Horse Association, and Lake Region Saddle Club of Alexandria. She belonged to a local Book Club and volunteered at the nursing home, calling Bingo. She was also the one to organize her annual class reunions. Muriel was looking forward to spring and getting out to visit with friends, neighbors, and family. Muriel was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Lyng; parents, Edward and Faye Besser; and great-nephew, Benjamin Lueck. She will be deeply missed by nieces and nephews, Darla (Charles) Krause of Wadena, Debra Thompson of Bemidji, Jerald (Lori) Lyng of Eden Prairie, and Ronald (Melinda) Lyng of Placerville, CA; nine great nieces and nephews, and nine great-great nieces and nephews. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
