Monica Ahrens, 86

Monica A. Ahrens, age 86, of Melrose, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 20 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be at 7 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home. Monica Ann Dickhaus was born September 20, 1934 in Melrose, Minnesota to Fred and Bertha (Herzog) Dickhaus. She was united in marriage to Ralph Ahrens on November 23, 1954 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Melrose. The couple owned and operated a farm three miles west of Melrose until their retirement in 1995. Monica enjoyed playing cards, Bingo, and dancing. She shared many dances with her favorite dance partner, George Zilliox. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Monica was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose. Survivors include her children, Allan (Leah) Ahrens of Sauk Centre, Mary (Roger) Frieler of Yankton, SD, Henry (Jan) Ahrens of Melrose, Philip (Rebecca) Ahrens of Paynesville, Jeff (Wanda) Ahrens of Greenwald, and Michele Winter of Rockville; 21 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sisters, Corrine Shay of Chesterton, Indiana and Karen (John) Callahan of Coon Rapids; and sisters-in-law, Betty Dickhaus of Melrose and Rosie Dickhaus of Melrose. Monica was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Ahrens on August 4, 2009; son, Karl Ahrens; sisters, Irene Poepping, Alma Frieler, Helen Blommel, and Marie Hinnenkamp; and brothers, Henry Dickhaus, Alcuin Dickhaus, and Vernon Dickhaus. Serving as casket bearers will be Henry Ahrens, Philip Ahrens, Allan Ahrens, Jeff Ahrens, Roger Frieler, and Dave Loch. Cross bearer will be Michele Winter and scripture bearer will be Mary Frieler. Readers will be Sarah Nicholls and Natalie Burg. Petitions will be read by Jenn Kerfeld. Gift bearers will be Angie Burg, Mindy Winter, and Jason Ahrens. Honorary bearers will be Monica’s grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
