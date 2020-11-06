Mike Sauerer, 73

Mike “Mickey” Sauerer age 73, of Avon, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 9 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon with Rev. Scott Pogatchnik officiating and Rev. Edward Vebelun concelebrating. Military honors will be by the Albany American Legion following the Mass. Inurnment will be at a later date at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 9 at the church in Avon. Michael Charles Sauerer was born June 19, 1947 in St. Cloud to Melvin and Frances (Gasperlin) Sauerer. He graduated from Albany High School then served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany, during the Vietnam Era. After the military, he attended and graduated from Dunwoody University to become a baker. On July 7, 1973 he married Patricia Seitz at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. Mike worked at Coborns as a baker for many years before retiring in 2009. After retirement, he did food prepping for Fisher’s Supper Club in Avon. Mike enjoyed baking and cooking to bring his family together often. His grandchildren admired him and were the apple of his eye. He also had a love for Albany High School sports, St. John’s football, Avon Lakers Amateur Baseball, golfing, fishing, and hunting. He was a member of both St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon and the Albany American Legion where he was a part of the drill squad. He was also involved in the Avon Lakers Organization and was an Avon Fire Department Retiree. Survivors include his wife, Patricia “Pat” Sauerer of Avon; daughters, Kim (Jake) McLellan of Richmond, Katie (Scott) Dirkes of Avon, and Krista Sauerer of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Ayla and Eli McLellan and Emmett and Evelyn Dirkes; brothers and sister, Tim (Mary) Sauerer of Albany, Mark (Kathi) Sauerer of Sartell, and Lori (Tom) Krebs of Melrose; and uncles, Curly Gasperlin of East Grand Forks and Larry Gasperlin of Alexandria. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother, Thomas Sauerer. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
