Michele E. Siefert, 46

Michele E. Siefert, age 46 of Burtrum, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, February 17,2022 at her home in Grey Eagle, Minnesota.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 26 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Grey Eagle.
Michele Evelyn Stalboeger was born July 17, 1975 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to Robert and Gretchen (Lundgren) Stalboeger. After high school, Michele lived and worked in the Fargo - Moorhead area. She was united in marriage to Andrew Seifert on April 20, 1999 in Watertown, South Dakota. After marriage, the couple worked together in restaurants in Breckenridge and Fergus Falls. They moved to Burtrum in 2003. Both of them cooked at the Hub Supper Club and the café in Swanville. For the last 12 years, they have been working at the Double R in Grey Eagle. Michele loved to try out new recipes and loved taking care of her garden and her beloved pets.
Survivors include her husband, Andrew Seifert of Burtrum; parents, Bob and Gretchen Stalboeger of Calloway; brothers, Troy Stalboeger of Mahnomen, Robert Stalboeger of Mahnomen, and James (Deanna) Stalboeger of West Fargo; mother-in-law, Linda Wershing of Grey Eagle; sister-in-law, Nicol Griffin of Boulder, Colorado; and nieces and nephews.
Michele was preceded in death by her brother, Wesley Stalboeger; and nephew, Ian Stalboeger.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
