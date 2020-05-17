Michael Nordmann, 62

Michael “Mike” Nordmann, age 62,Richmond June 16, 1957 – May 12, 2020 A private graveside service will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Cemetery for Michael “Mike” Nordmann, age 62, who died Tuesday at Koronis Manor in Paynesville, MN. Mike was born on June 16, 1957 in Richmond, MN to Leonard and Bernadine (Garding) Nordmann. He worked for Jennings Well Drilling for 38 years. Mike loved hunting, fishing, camping, telling jokes and spending time with family and friends. He had a big heart and would help others anytime and anyway he could. Survivors include his mother, Bernadine; siblings, Elaine (Bruce) Kennedy, Nick, Marilyn (Larry) Schroeder, Pat (Jim) Karnik, Charles (Mary), MaryKay (Bobby) Mackedanz, Bernice (John) Bursch, Leonard Jr. (Laura), Jeff (Linda); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard. Mike’s family would like to thank the staff at Koronis Manor and CentraCare Hospice for their care of Mike. We love you Mountain Mike. Arrangements are with the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN.
