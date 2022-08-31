Michael "Mike" Zirbes, 76

Michael T. "Mike" Zirbes, age 76 of Sauk Centre, passed away unexpectedly from a farm accident on Monday, August 29, 2022 at the CentraCare Hospital in Melrose, Minnesota.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 2 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Greg Paffel officiating and Rev. Jim Maderak concelebrating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard.

