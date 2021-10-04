Michael "Mike" J. Olmscheid, 74

Michael J. "Mike" Olmscheid, age 74 of Greenwald, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 8 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Greenwald with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Military honors will be by the Lake Henry American Legion Post 612. Inurnment will be in held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Greenwald. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening at the church.
Michael Joseph Olmscheid was born August 3, 1947 in Belgrade, Minnesota to Leander and Marie (Spanier) Olmscheid. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 through 1968, serving in active combat during the Vietnam War. He was later stationed in Germany. Once he returned to Minnesota, Mike was an owner/operator, leasing his truck with Anderson Trucking in St. Cloud for over 40 years. "Half Pint" was an over-the-road truck driver going over the entire United States including runs up to Alaska. When not on the road, Mike would help on the family farm, especially when it came to driving tractor.
He attended St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Greenwald and was a member of the Lake Henry American Legion. Mike enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino with his buddies, attending archery matches, and loved to give waitresses a hard time, but always with a smile. Another favorite past time was helping his good friends with fieldwork every spring and fall. Mike also loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.
Survivors include his daughter, Cora (Ryan) Roelike of Sauk Centre; three grandsons, Isaac, Trevor, and Ethan Roelike; brothers and sisters, Mary Olmscheid of Paynesville, John (Mary) Olmscheid of Elrosa, Andy Olmscheid of Elrosa, Clara (Dave) Rooney of Padua, Peter (Julie) Olmscheid of Alexandria, Margie (Jerry) Huerkamp of Glenwood, Paul (Beverly) Olmscheid of Richmond, and Bill Olmscheid of Waite Park; sister-in-law, Linda Olmscheid of California; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Larry Olmscheid.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
