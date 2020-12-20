Michael Frank, 103

Michael J. Frank peacefully left this earth on Saturday, December 12, 2020, to join his wife, Louise and our Lord Jesus in heaven for Christmas this year. There will be a 3 p.m. public graveside service on Monday, December 14, 2020 at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Sauk Centre. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Mike was born in Sauk Centre, Minnesota on September 23, 1917, where he grew up fishing and spending time with his siblings Anne, Joe, and Spic. In his early 20s, he took a job at a gas station and also delivered groceries whereas fate would have it, he met the love of his life, Louise “Lou” Hanrahan. They were married in 1941 and celebrated 69 wonderful years together until her passing in 2011. As the U.S. entered WWII, he enlisted, and as luck would have it, he remained state-side when his naval unit missed the train they were supposed to catch. It was there, in California, that he became a letter carrier, a career that he loved and that lasted until retirement. Eventually he and Lou settled back in Sauk Centre, building a lifetime of memories with their three children. Mike adored his family and loved being a member of the Sauk Centre community. He was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, the American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus. Mike enjoyed fishing, gardening, drives out in the country, and above all, spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed for his kindness and wonderful sense of humor (no one could deliver a better one-liner). He is survived by his children, Mary (Roman) Kulzer of Sauk Centre, Mick (Sandi) Frank of Sauk Centre, and Kathy Frank of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Gerry (Karen) Kulzer, Jeff (Carin) Kulzer, Marcus (CeCe) Frank, Jacob (Kristin) Frank, Maria Stommes, and Tricia (Dan) Schmitz; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Theo, Anissa, Therese, Quinn, Timothy, Sean, Marty, Lexi, Aurora, Kyla, Eliana, and Xander. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Louise; parents, Micheal and Anna Frank; brothers, Joe and Spic Frank; and beloved sister, Anne Ertl. We are deeply saddened by our great loss and are forever grateful for the lifetime of love, laughter and kindness that he generously gave us. You will live on in our hearts forever. We love you always and God bless you. Special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and to all the wonderful staff and friends at Fairway Pines Senior Living Center. Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
