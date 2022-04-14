Merlin S. Rasmusen, 94

Merlin S. Rasmusen, age 94 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the Galeon Community Memorial Home in Osakis, Minnesota.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21 at First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Rebecca Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre with military honors by the Sauk Centre United Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Merlin Sylvester Rasmusen was born April 22, 1927 in Kandota Township, Todd County, Minnesota to Samuel and Esther (Johnson) Rasmusen. Merlin served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1947. He was united in marriage to Truma Minick on June 5, 1948 at Osakis Lutheran Church in Osakis. Merlin was a lifelong resident of Sauk Centre who worked at Swift and Company and the United States Postal Service. He was a member of First Lutheran Church in Sauk Centre and the Paul F. Donart VFW Post 2853. Merlin enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycle, trap shooting, and camping.
Survivors include his loving wife of 73 years, Truma Rasmusen of Sauk Centre; children, Larry (Diane) Rasmusen of Sauk Centre, Carol Kleinschmidt of Sauk Centre, and Julie (Tim) Schoeck of Osakis; grandchildren, Ryan Kleinschmidt, Jamie Kleinschmidt, Shawn Rasmusen, Sam Rasmusen, Angela Joos, Adam Saulsbury, and Kali Schoeck; 19 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren with one on the way; and sister, LaVerne Hempeck of Little Falls.
Merlin was preceded in death his parents; sister, Ilene Nett; son-in-law, Rick Kleinschmidt; and brother-in-law, Harvey Hempeck.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Sauk Centre.
