A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Merle Rasmussen, age 63, who died December 29, 2019. A gathering of relatives and friends will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Survivors include her husband, Elden Rasmussen; mother, Virginia (Voeltz) Dawson; stepsons, Scott (Cheryl) Rasmussen and Randy Rasmussen; siblings, Monica (Gary) Voegtli, Cathi (Jim) Halbe, and Don (Peggy Plageman) Dawson; brother and sisters in-law, Howard (Val) Rasmussen, Elaine Ruger, Beverly (Tom) Parkens, Shirley (Charlie) Ranhunt, Alice (Brian) Rasmussen-Strand; grandchildren, Lindsay, Ashlan, Faith, Cole, and Taylor; nieces and nephews, Aaron Voegtli, Alison Voegtli, Zac Kietzman, Leah Kietzman, Karla Kietzman, Donald C. Dawson, and Jacob Dawson; great nieces and nephews, Audrey, Caleb, and Nathan Voegtli, Riley, Zoe, and Dylan Rethamel, Elliott, Lucy, and Rose Bischoff, Carter and Hannah Dawson. She was preceded in death by her father, Don T. Dawson; grandparents, Don and Helen Dawson and Glen and Alice Voeltz. Join us at Jill’s Café in Richmond following the service.
Merle L. Rasmussen
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
Wenner Funeral Home - Richmond
151 Oakwood Ave. SE
Richmond, MN 56368
Jan 17
Memorial Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
11:00AM
Wenner Funeral Home - Richmond
151 Oakwood Ave. SE
Richmond, MN 56368
